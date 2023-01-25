Palestinian refugees face hitting ‘rock bottom’, warns UNRWA in $1.6 billion appeal
UN News | Updated: 25-01-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 00:00 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN extends critical aid from Turkey to Syria's rebel north
Spain repatriates 2 women, 13 children from Syrian camps
Spain imprisons two women repatriated from Syria with suspected Islamic State links
Top Turkey, Syria, Russia diplomats to meet soon -Turkish official
Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February