N. Korea's Kim to visit several Russian food enterprises -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 06:17 IST
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will visit several food enterprises as part of his ongoing visit to Russia, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

"He is interested in a wide range of issues," RIA cited Russia's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, as saying.

"As far as I understand and as far as I can judge, he is pleased with the results of the visit, although, I repeat once again, it is not over yet, it is still ongoing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

