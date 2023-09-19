Denmark to donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine -news agency Ritzau
Denmark will donate another 45 tanks to Ukraine, news agency Ritzau reported on Tuesday citing the country's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The donation will consist of 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 15 T-72 tanks.
