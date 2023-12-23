Left Menu

Mizoram govt appeals to people to adhere to COVID norms during upcoming festive season

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:54 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the upcoming Christmas-New Year festive season in view of an increase in JN.1 sub-variant cases in some parts of the country.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said that although no case of the JN.1 sub-variant has been reported in the northeastern state and there is nothing to panic about, adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour by every individual is of utmost importance.

Although Mizoram overcame the COVID pandemic in the past, the virus continued to exist in different parts of the globe, she said.

The northeastern state was severely affected in previous waves of the pandemic.

The JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 has now spread to around 40 countries, including India, after it was first detected in the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified it as a 'variant of interest', she said.

The health minister urged the people to maintain social distancing, wear masks and wash hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

Recently, the Centre had advised all the states to enforce more stringent public health measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, as a surge in infections has been reported in certain states, especially Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

