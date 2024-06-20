Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kallakurichi: 29 Dead from Illicit 'Packet Arrack'

Twenty-nine people died after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi. District Collector M S Prasanth confirmed the incident. Currently, 109 individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals, with critical cases being carefully monitored. Medical specialists and additional ambulances have been deployed to manage the crisis.

Twenty-nine individuals have lost their lives after consuming illicit 'packet arrack' in Kallakurichi, the district's top official confirmed on Thursday.

In an address to the media, District Collector M S Prasanth detailed the ongoing medical response, with 109 people currently being treated in hospitals. He stressed that the condition of those critically ill is under constant surveillance and will be updated accordingly.

Specialist medical professionals from nearby government medical colleges have been mobilized to the district, alongside additional ambulances equipped with life-support, to handle the emergency effectively.

