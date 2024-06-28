Jharkhand's New Healthcare Scheme to Aid 33.44 Lakh Uncovered Families

In a landmark decision, the Jharkhand cabinet on Friday endorsed a new healthcare scheme tailored for those excluded from the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, according to official sources.

Named the Mukhya Mantri Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana, the initiative will extend health coverage of Rs 15 lakh per family each year to 33.44 lakh people, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel announced. The approval came during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Previously, 28 lakh individuals in Jharkhand benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. This new state-led initiative aims to bridge the gap for the remaining 33.44 lakh people, enhancing the coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per family annually. 'Beneficiaries will receive a special card for accessing this improved healthcare cover,' added Vandana Dadel.

