Top Financial and Corporate Shifts Unveiled in Financial Times
The Financial Times covers key financial and corporate changes, including Keir Starmer's post-Brexit discussions with the EU, Barclays' investment banking revamp, critiques of Germany's stance on Commerzbank's takeover, Walt Bettinger's retirement from Charles Schwab, and Eli Lilly's potential expansion of weight-loss drug testing.
Keir Starmer is set to visit Brussels on Wednesday in a bid to 'reset' post-Brexit relations between Britain and the EU. However, European leaders caution that the UK Prime Minister should not anticipate an easy task.
Barclays has announced a strategic plan to bolster investment banking returns. The bank aims to enhance its focus on advisory and equity capital markets, reducing its dependence on debt underwriting.
European policymakers have criticized Berlin's resistance to Commerzbank's acquisition by UniCredit, citing it as a contradistinction to EU's core principles of market freedom.
Charles Schwab's CEO, Walt Bettinger, will retire at the end of the year, with President Rick Wurster set to succeed him.
Eli Lilly is contemplating extending the testing of its weight-loss medications to individuals who are not overweight, potentially broadening the drug's application beyond obese patients.
