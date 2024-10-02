Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Air Strike Claims Over 30 Lives
An Israeli air strike targeted a school and institute sheltering displaced people in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 Palestinians. The tragic event was reported by official Palestinian radio, Voice of Palestine. This marks another devastating chapter in the ongoing conflict.
The school and institute were reportedly housing displaced people, making this attack particularly tragic. The incident has added another chapter to the ongoing conflict that has claimed numerous lives and displaced countless others.
This devastating loss highlights the urgent need for peace and stability in the region, as both Palestinian and Israeli communities continue to suffer the consequences of prolonged violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
