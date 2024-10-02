Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Air Strike Claims Over 30 Lives

An Israeli air strike targeted a school and institute sheltering displaced people in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 30 Palestinians. The tragic event was reported by official Palestinian radio, Voice of Palestine. This marks another devastating chapter in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating air strike, Israeli forces targeted a school and institute in Gaza on Wednesday, killing more than 30 Palestinians, according to official Palestinian radio Voice of Palestine.

The school and institute were reportedly housing displaced people, making this attack particularly tragic. The incident has added another chapter to the ongoing conflict that has claimed numerous lives and displaced countless others.

This devastating loss highlights the urgent need for peace and stability in the region, as both Palestinian and Israeli communities continue to suffer the consequences of prolonged violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

