Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Air Strike Claims Over 30 Lives

In a devastating air strike, Israeli forces targeted a school and institute in Gaza on Wednesday, killing more than 30 Palestinians, according to official Palestinian radio Voice of Palestine.

The school and institute were reportedly housing displaced people, making this attack particularly tragic. The incident has added another chapter to the ongoing conflict that has claimed numerous lives and displaced countless others.

This devastating loss highlights the urgent need for peace and stability in the region, as both Palestinian and Israeli communities continue to suffer the consequences of prolonged violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)