Outbreak of Avian Flu Claims Dozens of Big Cats in Vietnam

In southern Vietnam, dozens of captive tigers and lions died recently after testing positive for the H5N1 strain of bird flu. The outbreak has spread concerns about the possibility of human transmission, as the disease now affects a variety of mammals worldwide, including some domestic and wild animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:29 IST
Dozens of captive tigers and lions have died in southern Vietnam in the past month, testing positive for bird flu, according to the health ministry and state media. The Ministry of Health reported that samples from dead tigers at Mango Garden Resort in Dong Nai province confirmed the presence of the H5N1 bird flu strain.

The highly contagious avian influenza has increasingly affected mammals globally, raising concerns about potential human transmission. In Long An province, 27 tigers and three lions succumbed to bird flu between September 6 and 18, as reported by state media citing provincial agricultural authorities.

The Mango Garden Resort tigers had been fed chicken prior to their deaths, according to Phan Van Phuc of Dong Nai province's Centre for Disease Control. Authorities are investigating the chicken source to determine the cause of infection. The World Health Organization advises against consuming raw or partly cooked meat and eggs from affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

