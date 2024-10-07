Transforming Jharkhand: New Hospitals and Housing Initiatives

In a significant healthcare advancement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a new 310-bed multi-specialty hospital in the city's Smart City area operated by Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited. Situated on land provided for free by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, the new facility promises to meet international standards.

The hospital aims to alleviate the need for residents to seek medical attention outside the state. Notably, it will offer free or subsidized treatment to 10 per cent of patients from below the poverty line, supported by government schemes.

On the infrastructure front, Soren highlighted ongoing developments, including a recent Rs 376 crore expansion of MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur, boosting its capacity significantly. He also announced further projects, including new housing facilities in Ranchi and another hospital supported by the Azim Premji Foundation.

