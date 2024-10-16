Akums Secures Exclusive Rights to Triple Hair's Innovations in India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has announced a licensing agreement with Canada-based Triple Hair Inc., positioning itself to exclusively develop and market Triple Hair's latest innovations within India.

According to the agreement, Akums will have the sole rights to utilize Triple Hair's intellectual property to conduct necessary studies and facilitate required services as outlined.

The company is set to commence development and commercialization efforts subject to regulatory approval and will lead the commercial strategy to promote Triple Hair's patented products to its marketing partners and clients across the Indian market.

