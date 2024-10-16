Akums Secures Exclusive Rights to Triple Hair's Innovations in India
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has signed a licensing agreement with Canada's Triple Hair Inc., gaining exclusive rights to develop and market its innovations in India. The company will handle commercialization after regulatory approvals and manage the strategy to promote the products in the Indian market.
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has announced a licensing agreement with Canada-based Triple Hair Inc., positioning itself to exclusively develop and market Triple Hair's latest innovations within India.
According to the agreement, Akums will have the sole rights to utilize Triple Hair's intellectual property to conduct necessary studies and facilitate required services as outlined.
The company is set to commence development and commercialization efforts subject to regulatory approval and will lead the commercial strategy to promote Triple Hair's patented products to its marketing partners and clients across the Indian market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
