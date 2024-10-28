Left Menu

Revolutionizing Renal Care: The Smart Haemodialysis Breakthrough

Nephro Care India Limited is collaborating with the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, to develop a cost-effective AI-enabled Smart Haemodialysis Machine. Expected to reduce treatment expenses by 75%, the machine aims to make renal care more accessible, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas of India.

Updated: 28-10-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:51 IST
  • India

Nephro Care India Limited (NCIL) is on the brink of a medical breakthrough, as it partners with the National Institute of Technology, Silchar, to develop an innovative AI-enabled Smart Haemodialysis Machine.

Set to dramatically lower renal care costs by 75%, this cutting-edge device promises affordability and accessibility across rural and semi-urban India. According to Dr. Pratim Sengupta, Founder and MD & CEO of Nephro Care, its completion is anticipated within the next 7-8 months, backed by government funding.

In a landscape dominated by costly imported machines, NCIL's indigenous solution will bridge a critical healthcare gap, addressing the needs of India's substantial end-stage renal disease patient population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

