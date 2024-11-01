Left Menu

Healthcare Scandal Unveiled: Turkish Newborn Tragedy

A major healthcare scandal in Turkey involves allegations of neglect and malpractice by medical staff leading to the deaths of newborns in Istanbul. Hundreds of families demand justice, while prosecutors pursue severe charges against medical professionals. The public outrage has forced authorities to take action against implicated hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A healthcare scandal in Turkey has come to light with numerous families seeking justice for the deaths of newborns allegedly due to medical malpractice. Prosecutors accuse doctors, nurses, and other health professionals of neglect. The public's reaction has been one of anger and disbelief, with protests escalating tensions.

The lead defendant, Dr. Firat Sari, faces serious charges, including the establishment of a criminal organization, fraud, and negligent homicide. The Turkish health sector is now facing intense scrutiny, and governmental authorities have closed several implicated hospitals. The case has drawn national and international attention.

In response to public unrest, President Erdogan promised strong action against those found guilty, emphasizing that such behavior must not tarnish the entire healthcare system. Affected families, devastated by their losses, continue to demand accountability and change to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

