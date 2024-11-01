Healthcare Scandal Unveiled: Turkish Newborn Tragedy

A healthcare scandal in Turkey has come to light with numerous families seeking justice for the deaths of newborns allegedly due to medical malpractice. Prosecutors accuse doctors, nurses, and other health professionals of neglect. The public's reaction has been one of anger and disbelief, with protests escalating tensions.

The lead defendant, Dr. Firat Sari, faces serious charges, including the establishment of a criminal organization, fraud, and negligent homicide. The Turkish health sector is now facing intense scrutiny, and governmental authorities have closed several implicated hospitals. The case has drawn national and international attention.

In response to public unrest, President Erdogan promised strong action against those found guilty, emphasizing that such behavior must not tarnish the entire healthcare system. Affected families, devastated by their losses, continue to demand accountability and change to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)