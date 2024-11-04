Australia's Strategic Defense Boost Amid Recruitment Challenges

Australia is set to dedicate A$600 million to defense reserve recruitment and extend a troop retention bonus, as the Albanese government tackles workforce shortages, officials are poised to announce on Tuesday.

A defense review identified acute workforce challenges, even as the government ramps up its defense budget to an unprecedented A$51.5 billion annually, enhancing northern military bases and securing long-range strike capabilities. The anticipated workforce plan, viewed by Reuters, highlights competitive national job markets and historically low unemployment, pressuring defense recruitment efforts.

The bonus scheme will now extend to 2028, with an A$40,000 incentive for middle-rank defense members, aimed at addressing force gaps. The Department of Defense targets a permanent workforce of 69,000 by the 2030s, with a total defense and civilian staff reaching around 100,000 by 2040. The AUKUS alliance sees Australia investing heavily in nuclear subs and missile systems as geopolitical tensions with China escalate.

