Tragedy Strikes: Food Poisoning Claims Young Life in Telangana

A 19-year-old woman employed in a school's kitchen in Boath, Adilabad district, tragically died after suffering from food poisoning. This incident occurred following a meal at a local restaurant in Nirmal, Telangana, where she and four colleagues dined on November 2.

On returning that night, the group experienced severe vomiting and diarrhoea. They sought medical attention the following day, and doctors diagnosed them with food poisoning. The school's principal, who later filed a complaint, alleged that stale food was served at the restaurant.

Police have registered a 'zero FIR' against the restaurant, transferring the case to Nirmal for further investigation. A food inspector has collected samples from the eatery, and it's reported that nearly 20 others also fell ill after dining there.

(With inputs from agencies.)