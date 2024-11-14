A Decade of Transformation: India's Healthcare Revolution

The past decade has marked a significant 'inflection point' for India's healthcare sector, says Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog. Highlighting advancements in universal health coverage, disease prevention, and resource building, Paul contends that these efforts place India on track to fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the 43rd India International Trade Fair, Paul inaugurated the Health Ministry's pavilion, stressing that current government initiatives aim to elevate India's health indicators, matching those of developed nations. The government's commitment encompasses not just quantitative goals like life expectancy but also qualitative ones, such as infant mortality reduction.

Paul emphasized key developments, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and progress in disease elimination, which are critical in achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Efforts include the screening of five crore individuals for sickle cell anemia and targeted initiatives for mental and oral health that collectively strive towards a 'Niramaya Bharat' (healthy India).

