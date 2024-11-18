Left Menu

Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Ukraine

A Russian missile hit a residential building in Ukraine's Sumy region, killing ten people including two children, and injuring 52 others. The attack devastated the area, prompting emergency services to evacuate over 400 residents. The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which has resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 03:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 03:42 IST
Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating missile strike by Russia on a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has left ten dead and 52 injured, including two children. The attack unfolded on Sunday night, turning the city into what local authorities described as 'hell'.

Ukraine's emergency services worked tirelessly at the scene, evacuating over 400 people while offering psychological support to those affected. Images shared via social media displayed the extensive damage, with a building's facade obliterated and vehicles engulfed in flames. Efforts by rescuers were ongoing.

Amidst the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion, which has claimed thousands of Ukrainian lives since early 2022, both nations have denied targeting civilians. Sunday's aftermath in Sumy followed a barrage on Ukraine's power grid, further heightening tensions in the beleaguered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024