Tragedy in Sumy: Russian Missile Strike Claims Lives in Ukraine

A devastating missile strike by Russia on a residential building in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has left ten dead and 52 injured, including two children. The attack unfolded on Sunday night, turning the city into what local authorities described as 'hell'.

Ukraine's emergency services worked tirelessly at the scene, evacuating over 400 people while offering psychological support to those affected. Images shared via social media displayed the extensive damage, with a building's facade obliterated and vehicles engulfed in flames. Efforts by rescuers were ongoing.

Amidst the backdrop of Russia's ongoing invasion, which has claimed thousands of Ukrainian lives since early 2022, both nations have denied targeting civilians. Sunday's aftermath in Sumy followed a barrage on Ukraine's power grid, further heightening tensions in the beleaguered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)