MariTide: Amgen's Contender in the Obesity Drug Arena

Amgen's experimental weight-loss drug, MariTide, is under scrutiny as it enters a mid-stage study. The drug aims to rival popular GLP-1 drugs by offering quicker weight loss and less frequent dosing. Analysts await results detailing its effectiveness and side effects, notably concerning bone density and nausea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:33 IST
Amgen's experimental weight-loss drug, MariTide, is set to make its mark as the company releases data from its mid-stage study. The drug, which aims to compete against established GLP-1 drugs from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, seeks to offer quicker results and less frequent dosing.

The 52-week Phase 2 trial has already pushed Amgen's stock higher, but investors are keenly watching for detailed data regarding the drug's safety profile. Questions surround potential side effects, including nausea and its impact on bone density, a concern raised by recent analyst reports.

Amgen's innovative approach with MariTide involves an antibody linked to peptides to activate GLP-1 receptors while blocking GIP receptors, setting it apart from competitors. Analysts suggest that successful trial results could boost Amgen's stock significantly, while poor outcomes might lead to a decline, highlighting the high stakes for the company.

