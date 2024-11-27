Left Menu

Crisis in Lebanon: Casualties Mount Amid Israeli Strikes

Since the eruption of the Gaza war in October 2023, Israeli strikes on Lebanon have resulted in over 3,823 deaths and 15,859 injuries. The Lebanese health ministry reported 55 fatalities and 160 injuries on Monday alone, reflecting the intensity of the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon has claimed the lives of at least 3,823 people, with 15,859 others wounded, the Lebanese health ministry announced on Tuesday as tensions persist since the Gaza war began earlier this month.

Monday's airstrikes were particularly lethal, resulting in 55 deaths and leaving 160 individuals injured. The Lebanese authorities stress the severe humanitarian impact and call for immediate international intervention to mitigate further casualties and destruction.

This information underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis engulfing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

