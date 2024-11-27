Crisis in Lebanon: Casualties Mount Amid Israeli Strikes

The escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon has claimed the lives of at least 3,823 people, with 15,859 others wounded, the Lebanese health ministry announced on Tuesday as tensions persist since the Gaza war began earlier this month.

Monday's airstrikes were particularly lethal, resulting in 55 deaths and leaving 160 individuals injured. The Lebanese authorities stress the severe humanitarian impact and call for immediate international intervention to mitigate further casualties and destruction.

This information underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis engulfing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)