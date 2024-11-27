JMM Leader's Visit: A Ray of Hope for Birsa Munda's Injured Descendant
JMM leader Hemant Soren visited RIMS to check on Mangal Munda, Birsa Munda's great grandson, injured in an accident. Doctors performed a complex surgery to address serious brain injuries. Mangal is currently under observation following the successful procedure led by RIMS's Neurosurgery Department.
On Wednesday, JMM leader Hemant Soren paid a visit to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi to inquire about the health of Mangal Munda, the great grandson of tribal icon Birsa Munda, who was severely injured in an accident.
Mangal Munda suffered serious head injuries after falling from the roof of a passenger vehicle near Pidihatu More in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday evening. Following the incident, he was referred from Khunti's Sadar Hospital to RIMS on Tuesday.
Dr. Vikas Kumar, Chief Senior Resident at RIMS, revealed that Mangal needed urgent surgery due to severe brain injury and blood clots. The complex four-hour operation was successfully performed under Dr. Anand Prakash, Head of the Neurosurgery Department. The patient remains under medical observation post-surgery.
