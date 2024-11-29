Escalating Conflict in Gaza: High Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis

The Gaza Strip witnessed a deadly night as Israeli military strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, primarily in the Nuseirat camp. The strikes followed some tanks pulling back after previous raids. Medics reported recovering 19 bodies from Nuseirat's northern areas.

Ongoing military operations aimed at curbing Hamas activities have left parts of Gaza in critical condition, with the Kamal Adwan Hospital barely operational due to resource shortages. An Israeli drone attack also tragically claimed the life of Ahmed Al-Kahlout, an ICU head at the hospital, amid a series of strikes on medical facilities.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with displaced populations growing and negotiation efforts for a ceasefire showing little progress. The recent Israel-Lebanon ceasefire offers a glimmer of hope, yet the Gaza conflict remains unresolved, affecting tens of thousands of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)