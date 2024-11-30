Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Maternal Deaths and Allegations Rock Karnataka

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accuses the Karnataka government of concealing maternal death figures in Ballari, demanding an inquiry. Alleged substandard glucose use after cesareans cited as cause for fatalities. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao faces calls for accountability amidst escalating concerns and reported cases of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mounting allegations from Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje suggest a cover-up of maternal deaths in Karnataka, pointing fingers at the Siddaramaiah-led administration. Highlighting four deaths in Ballari, she has demanded an urgent inquiry into Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's actions.

At the core of the controversy is the alleged use of banned and substandard Ringer Lactate glucose post-cesarean, supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd. The union minister insists on compensation for affected families and rigorous investigation into the procurement practices.

The issue has sparked a wider debate about healthcare transparency in the region, with accusations of corrupt practices and insufficient hospital staffing exacerbating the crisis. The Rajeev Gandhi University committee's findings are said to be suppressed, prompting further scrutiny and demands for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

