Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Path to Territorial Recovery
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's need for diplomatic solutions to regain its occupied territories, stating such methods are only viable when confidence in strength exists. He noted engagement with U.S. President Trump’s team for further discussions on Ukraine’s 'victory plan.'
In a recent interview with Kyodo News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed the necessity for diplomatic strategies to reclaim Ukraine's occupied lands. He underscored that these methods would be pursued once Ukraine is assured of its strength.
Zelenskiy revealed ongoing discussions with former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, focusing on Ukraine's 'victory plan'. The talks aim to elaborate on specific aspects crucial to regaining territory.
The interview highlights Ukraine's commitment to exploring diplomatic avenues while consolidating its strategic position on the international stage.
