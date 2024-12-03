Odisha Faces Crisis: Specialist Doctor Vacancies Soar

Odisha is grappling with a severe shortage of specialist doctors, with the state's Health Minister, Mukesh Mahaling, revealing that over 74% of these positions are unoccupied in government-run community health centres (CHCs).

Of the 1,500 sanctioned specialist doctor roles across 375 CHCs, only 386 are filled, leading to critical deficits, particularly in rural districts like Deogarh and Rayagada, where healthcare needs are acute.

The government is actively pursuing solutions to this healthcare crisis, including recruitment drives by the Odisha Public Service Commission, promotions, and contractual appointments to close the gap and ensure better public health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)