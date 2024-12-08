Tragic Strikes in Southern Lebanon

In a tragic escalation of regional tensions, Israeli strikes on two villages in southern Lebanon claimed the lives of six individuals and left five others wounded, as reported by the Lebanese health ministry on Saturday.

This development has added to the existing strain in Lebanese-Israeli relations, with both sides exchanging accusations and deepening the conflict.

The strikes underscore the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation and prevent more casualties amid an already volatile regional landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)