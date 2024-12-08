Tragic Fare: Woman Transports Brother's Body on Taxi Roof

In a heart-wrenching incident in Pithoragarh district, a woman was forced to transport her brother's deceased body on the roof of a taxi due to unaffordable private ambulance services. The event, which underscores the urgent need for regulated ambulance fares, took the woman's journey over 195 kilometers.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated an inquiry, directing officials to take stern action against anyone involved in this tragic episode. The lack of affordable ambulance services has spotlighted a gap in healthcare support, prompting a broader investigation led by Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

Patients' relatives voiced concerns about exorbitant charges by unsupervised private ambulances. Dr Arun Joshi of the Sushila Tiwari Government Medical College stated he was unaware of the incident, emphasizing that intervention could have been possible had it occurred within hospital grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)