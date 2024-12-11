Dengue Epidemic: A Triple Threat Unfolds in the Americas
Dengue cases in the Americas have reached unprecedented levels, with over 12.6 million reported this year, including severe cases and deaths. The disease severely impacts countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Factors like climate change and poor waste management are contributing to mosquito proliferation.
Dengue fever cases have skyrocketed in the Americas, reaching a historic peak of over 12.6 million, including 21,000 severe cases and more than 7,700 deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported on Tuesday. This outbreak marks the largest incidence rate since 1980, urging the need for heightened mitigation strategies.
The viral illness has severely impacted nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, which collectively account for 90% of the cases and 88% of the fatalities. Children are particularly at risk, with alarming mortality rates linked to dengue in several countries.
In Guatemala, children accounted for 70% of dengue-related deaths, while those under 15 years old make up a substantial portion of severe cases in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Paraguay, according to PAHO data. This rise in cases is attributed to favorable climate conditions for mosquito breeding, along with poor waste management practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
