China Halts Imports from Poland and Croatia Amid Bluetongue Outbreak

China has banned the import of ruminant animals and related products from Poland and Croatia following a bluetongue disease outbreak. The decision by the General Administration of Customs comes after both countries notified the World Organization for Animal Health of cases discovered in specific regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2024 07:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 07:25 IST
China has instituted a ban on the import of ruminant animals and related products from Poland and Croatia, citing the emergence of bluetongue disease, according to the General Administration of Customs' announcement on Wednesday.

The action follows reports from Poland and Croatia to the World Organization for Animal Health regarding instances of the infectious disease found in a Polish province and two Croatian counties.

This decision reflects China's continued efforts to prevent the spread of livestock diseases within its borders, ensuring the protection of the country's agricultural and public health sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

