Left Menu

Guterres Sees Hope in Syria's Transition

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism about Syria's transition after a visit to South Africa, emphasizing the UN's dedication to a peaceful power shift. He voiced confidence in the Syrian people's ability to determine their future, following discussions with South Africa's foreign minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:30 IST
Guterres Sees Hope in Syria's Transition
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • South Africa

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a visit to South Africa, expressed optimism regarding the end of the Syrian dictatorship. This statement was made following talks with South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola.

Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless transition of power in Syria, highlighting the significance of international cooperation in this crucial period.

The Secretary-General also placed trust in the Syrian people's capacity to chart their own course, reinforcing the importance of self-determination for the nation's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024