Guterres Sees Hope in Syria's Transition

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a visit to South Africa, expressed optimism regarding the end of the Syrian dictatorship. This statement was made following talks with South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola.

Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations' unwavering commitment to ensuring a seamless transition of power in Syria, highlighting the significance of international cooperation in this crucial period.

The Secretary-General also placed trust in the Syrian people's capacity to chart their own course, reinforcing the importance of self-determination for the nation's future.

