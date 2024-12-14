Left Menu

Key Health News Briefs: From Legal Battles to New Drug Approvals

The latest health news includes Johnson & Johnson suing Cigna divisions, Texas AG suing a doctor over abortion pills, and McKinsey settling opioid charges. The FDA's drug approvals and news on obesity treatments are highlighted, along with a case of H5N1 bird flu in Louisiana.

The health sector is buzzing with a slew of developments, including legal challenges and critical drug approvals.

Johnson & Johnson has taken legal action against Cigna divisions, alleging collusion to deplete its drug copay funds, according to The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, Texas AG Ken Paxton launched a lawsuit against a New York doctor over telemedicine abortion prescriptions.

In other news, McKinsey & Co. has agreed to a $650 million settlement over its advisory role in Purdue Pharma's OxyContin sales. FDA approvals light up the scene, with clearances for skin cancer, genetic disorders, and obesity drugs, signaling significant strides in patient care.

