Sanjivni Yojna: A Lifeline for Delhi's Elderly Citizens

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made headlines on Wednesday by unveiling a new healthcare initiative, 'Sanjivni Yojna.' This proposed scheme aims to provide free treatment for Delhi's senior citizens aged over 60, contingent on AAP's return to power in the capital.

The announcement appears to be a strategic move to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism that the AAP government obstructed the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme. Delhi is approaching its assembly elections in February, where BJP leaders have pledged to implement Ayushman Bharat if they win the 70-member assembly.

Under 'Sanjivni Yojna,' all Delhi seniors would qualify for free medical treatment at government or private hospitals without socio-economic constraints. AAP volunteers are set to begin door-to-door registration soon, potentially benefiting 25 lakh seniors. Opposition voices, however, question the scheme's necessity given Kejriwal's prior claims of providing free world-class health services in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)