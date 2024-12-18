Left Menu

Sanjivni Yojna: A Lifeline for Delhi's Elderly Citizens

Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Sanjivni Yojna' to provide free medical treatment to seniors over 60 in Delhi if AAP wins the upcoming polls. The initiative counters BJP's criticism regarding the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Registration begins soon, promising to benefit 25 lakh senior citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:41 IST
Sanjivni Yojna: A Lifeline for Delhi's Elderly Citizens
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made headlines on Wednesday by unveiling a new healthcare initiative, 'Sanjivni Yojna.' This proposed scheme aims to provide free treatment for Delhi's senior citizens aged over 60, contingent on AAP's return to power in the capital.

The announcement appears to be a strategic move to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) criticism that the AAP government obstructed the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme. Delhi is approaching its assembly elections in February, where BJP leaders have pledged to implement Ayushman Bharat if they win the 70-member assembly.

Under 'Sanjivni Yojna,' all Delhi seniors would qualify for free medical treatment at government or private hospitals without socio-economic constraints. AAP volunteers are set to begin door-to-door registration soon, potentially benefiting 25 lakh seniors. Opposition voices, however, question the scheme's necessity given Kejriwal's prior claims of providing free world-class health services in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024