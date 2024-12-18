France Uncovers Russian Plot to Influence European Social Media
France has confirmed that Russia is attempting to manipulate social media influencers in European countries. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot revealed ongoing investigations, urging influencers to be cautious about Russian interference. A report indicated that over 2,000 European content creators were approached, with 20 agreeing to spread propaganda.
In a startling revelation, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that Russia is actively attempting to manipulate social media influencers across Europe, including in France.
Barrot, speaking to parliament, emphasized the importance of vigilance among content creators and their audiences to safeguard public discourse from foreign interference.
According to Le Monde, a French intelligence source revealed that Russian entities contacted over 2,000 European influencers to disseminate pro-Russian narratives, with a small number, including nine French, choosing to participate.
