France Uncovers Russian Plot to Influence European Social Media

In a startling revelation, France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that Russia is actively attempting to manipulate social media influencers across Europe, including in France.

Barrot, speaking to parliament, emphasized the importance of vigilance among content creators and their audiences to safeguard public discourse from foreign interference.

According to Le Monde, a French intelligence source revealed that Russian entities contacted over 2,000 European influencers to disseminate pro-Russian narratives, with a small number, including nine French, choosing to participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)