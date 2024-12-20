Breakthroughs and Setbacks in Health: From Genetic Drugs to Egg Prices
The U.S. FDA approved Ionis Pharma's drug Tryngolza for a rare genetic disorder, marking its first wholly-owned drug. GSK's drug combo showed promise in ovarian cancer trials. Novo and Lilly face challenges from cheaper drug copies abroad. The FDA also resolved a shortage of Lilly's weight-loss drug.
In a significant development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has greenlit Ionis Pharmaceuticals' first wholly-owned drug, Tryngolza, to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), a rare genetic disorder characterized by elevated triglycerides.
Meanwhile, GSK's cancer treatment strategy received a boost as combining its drug Jemperli with standard-of-care therapies showed improved survival in ovarian cancer patients. However, the dual trial with Zejula did not significantly enhance overall survival rates.
Drugs for weight loss remain under scrutiny as Novo Nordisk's and Eli Lilly's blockbuster drugs encounter regulatory challenges. While Novo plans a new trial for its obesity drug following disappointing results, the FDA has resolved the shortage of Lilly's medications, easing supply tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
