Integrative Medicine: The Future of Mental Health Care

President Droupadi Murmu commended the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for pioneering integrative medicine services, which she deemed exemplary for incorporating Yoga and Ayurveda into mental health care. Speaking during the Golden Jubilee celebrations, she emphasized how these traditional approaches are crucial in treating psychiatric and neurological issues.

Murmu inaugurated several new facilities at the institute, including the Psychiatry Specialty Block and the Central Laboratory Complex, while unveiling advanced diagnostic equipment like the 3T MRI Scanner. She highlighted the rising awareness of mental health and the necessity of tackling stress and loneliness that impact different demographics, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Praising NIMHANS for initiatives such as Tele-MANAS and the SAMVAD platform, Murmu acknowledged their role in enhancing mental health support across the nation. She also noted the significant presence of women in the institute, reflecting on the unique perspectives they bring to mental health care and research.

(With inputs from agencies.)