Gardasil Gains Ground: Merck's HPV Vaccine for Men Approved in China

In a significant development, the National Medical Products Administration of China has approved Merck's human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil, for use in men. This pivotal decision could revive Merck's performance in China, a vital market facing declining demand among women.

Gardasil, already authorized for women, was struggling with reduced stock levels in China due to decreased appeal. Merck, however, anticipates persistent weak sales through 2025. Now, the wide age range for male vaccination presents fresh opportunities for the pharmaceutical giant.

Challenges remain as Merck navigates the impact of Beijing's anti-corruption measures, which have disrupted drugmaker operations. Despite these hurdles, the approval marks a crucial step for Merck, as its Chinese market revenue took a sharp downturn recently.

