Left Menu

Gardasil Gains Ground: Merck's HPV Vaccine for Men Approved in China

Merck's Gardasil vaccine, previously only available to women, has now been approved for men in China. This approval may help Merck overcome declining sales due to weak demand among women and disruptions caused by China's anti-corruption campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:58 IST
Gardasil Gains Ground: Merck's HPV Vaccine for Men Approved in China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the National Medical Products Administration of China has approved Merck's human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil, for use in men. This pivotal decision could revive Merck's performance in China, a vital market facing declining demand among women.

Gardasil, already authorized for women, was struggling with reduced stock levels in China due to decreased appeal. Merck, however, anticipates persistent weak sales through 2025. Now, the wide age range for male vaccination presents fresh opportunities for the pharmaceutical giant.

Challenges remain as Merck navigates the impact of Beijing's anti-corruption measures, which have disrupted drugmaker operations. Despite these hurdles, the approval marks a crucial step for Merck, as its Chinese market revenue took a sharp downturn recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025