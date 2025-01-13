Left Menu

Healthcare M&A Wave Looms with Trump's Pro-Business Stance

Healthcare dealmakers at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco anticipate a surge in mergers and acquisitions above $10 billion. The optimism follows Trump's election and his pro-business administration, which might ease antitrust scrutiny. Deals in healthcare plunged last year but are expected to recover in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:07 IST
Healthcare M&A Wave Looms with Trump's Pro-Business Stance

As healthcare leaders convene at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, there's a renewed sense of optimism in the air. With Trump's new pro-business administration, many anticipate an uptick in major healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) exceeding $10 billion.

The conference draws approximately 8,000 industry players, including executives, bankers, and legal experts, all eager for this potential resurgence. Last year's M&A activity saw a significant slowdown, with no biopharma transactions over $5 billion—a first in over a decade.

The election of Trump to a second term has rekindled interest in postponed deals, previously hampered by antitrust concerns and pandemic-related economic downturns. With inflation under control and declining interest rates, the healthcare sector could see a rebound in 2025, focusing on high-potential areas like technology and oncology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025