Healthcare M&A Wave Looms with Trump's Pro-Business Stance
Healthcare dealmakers at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco anticipate a surge in mergers and acquisitions above $10 billion. The optimism follows Trump's election and his pro-business administration, which might ease antitrust scrutiny. Deals in healthcare plunged last year but are expected to recover in 2025.
As healthcare leaders convene at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, there's a renewed sense of optimism in the air. With Trump's new pro-business administration, many anticipate an uptick in major healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) exceeding $10 billion.
The conference draws approximately 8,000 industry players, including executives, bankers, and legal experts, all eager for this potential resurgence. Last year's M&A activity saw a significant slowdown, with no biopharma transactions over $5 billion—a first in over a decade.
The election of Trump to a second term has rekindled interest in postponed deals, previously hampered by antitrust concerns and pandemic-related economic downturns. With inflation under control and declining interest rates, the healthcare sector could see a rebound in 2025, focusing on high-potential areas like technology and oncology.
