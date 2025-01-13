Healthcare M&A Wave Looms with Trump's Pro-Business Stance

As healthcare leaders convene at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, there's a renewed sense of optimism in the air. With Trump's new pro-business administration, many anticipate an uptick in major healthcare mergers and acquisitions (M&A) exceeding $10 billion.

The conference draws approximately 8,000 industry players, including executives, bankers, and legal experts, all eager for this potential resurgence. Last year's M&A activity saw a significant slowdown, with no biopharma transactions over $5 billion—a first in over a decade.

The election of Trump to a second term has rekindled interest in postponed deals, previously hampered by antitrust concerns and pandemic-related economic downturns. With inflation under control and declining interest rates, the healthcare sector could see a rebound in 2025, focusing on high-potential areas like technology and oncology.

(With inputs from agencies.)