Mysterious Disease Claims 14 Lives in Jammu's Rajouri District
A mysterious disease has claimed 14 lives in Badhaal village, Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The fatalities include 11 children and three elders across three families in the last 30 days. Health teams are investigating the outbreak, initially suspected to be viral, with experts tracing potential sources.
A mysterious disease has caused panic in Badhaal village of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of 14 individuals, including 11 children, over the past month, officials announced on Tuesday.
The outbreak, which initially had residents suspecting food poisoning, led to government intervention as more villagers reported similar symptoms. Dr. Ashutosh Gupta of Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, noted that preliminary studies suggested a viral infection.
Health teams from leading institutions, including AIIMS Delhi and the National Institute of Virology, have been dispatched to the site. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma is overseeing the operations to ensure prompt action. Residents are urged to cooperate with ongoing investigations and report any health issues.
