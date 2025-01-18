USDA Recommends Enhanced Bird Flu Testing in Turkeys

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a directive for increased testing and monitoring of turkeys for bird flu before slaughter. The goal is to prevent the virus from entering the food supply.

The USDA is focusing on Minnesota and South Dakota, advising that turkey flocks with over 500 birds be isolated and tested 72 hours before slaughter. This is part of an effort to enhance food safety and maintain public health standards.

This move comes as a preventive measure amidst concerns about the spread of bird flu, aiming to safeguard both the industry and consumers from potential outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)