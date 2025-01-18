Left Menu

USDA Recommends Enhanced Bird Flu Testing in Turkeys

The U.S. Department of Agriculture urges increased testing of turkeys for bird flu to prevent the virus from entering the food supply. Enhanced safety measures are particularly advised in Minnesota and South Dakota, where turkey flocks should be tested within 72 hours before slaughter.

Updated: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a directive for increased testing and monitoring of turkeys for bird flu before slaughter. The goal is to prevent the virus from entering the food supply.

The USDA is focusing on Minnesota and South Dakota, advising that turkey flocks with over 500 birds be isolated and tested 72 hours before slaughter. This is part of an effort to enhance food safety and maintain public health standards.

This move comes as a preventive measure amidst concerns about the spread of bird flu, aiming to safeguard both the industry and consumers from potential outbreaks.

