Bird Flu Outbreak in Latur: Authorities on High Alert

An outbreak of bird flu has emerged in Maharashtra's Latur district, with 51 crows succumbing to the disease, officials stated on Sunday.

The Bhopal Veterinary Laboratory confirmed on Saturday that the crows in Udgir city died of avian influenza (H5N1), according to Deputy Commissioner for Animal Husbandry, Dr. Shridhar Shinde.

Responding promptly, Latur collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge issued directives under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act. Alert zones have been declared within a 10-km radius of the affected areas, with strict prohibitions on the movement of citizens and transportation of birds and animals.

