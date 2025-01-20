Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Plans Major Overhaul for RIMS

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to draft a redevelopment plan for the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. The focus is on modernising the health system, including relocating facilities and addressing infrastructure issues. A timely completion of new welfare hostels for tribal communities is also prioritized.

  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on officials to devise a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The initiative aims to modernize the facility, ensuring that it meets the future needs of the community.

During a review meeting with various departments, Soren emphasized the importance of enhancing the health system, a top priority for his government. He highlighted the necessity for the redevelopment plan to include a centralized location for hostels and the transfer of residential complexes to the north block.

Addressing infrastructure concerns, Soren ordered a renovation of the 1600-bed indoor facility at RIMS, alongside sealing the basement to resolve water-logging issues. He also mandated the timely completion of four tribal welfare hostels initiated by the Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, and Other Backward Class Welfare Department.

