Crackdown on Illegal Kidney Transplants in Telangana
A case has been filed against a Telangana private hospital for conducting illegal kidney transplant surgeries, violating the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha calls for stringent action against those responsible and mobilizes taskforce committees to ensure adherence to medical regulations.
- Country:
- India
A private hospital in Telangana is under scrutiny after a case was filed for allegedly performing kidney transplant surgeries without proper permissions, police disclosed on Wednesday.
The complaint, lodged by a health department official, invokes the Telangana Transplantation of Human Organs Act. In response, State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has taken serious steps, directing a comprehensive inquiry into the hospital's operations.
In a decisive move, the minister has called for strict action against those involved in such illegal surgeries. Taskforce committees have been instructed to carry out inspections across private hospitals to enforce the Clinical Establishment Act, aiming to curb illegal medical practices. Additionally, police have been tasked to oversee any unauthorized activities in healthcare institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
