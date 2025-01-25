Left Menu

Illegal Kidney Transplantation Racket Busted at Private Hospital

Nine individuals were arrested in connection with an illegal kidney transplant racket at a private hospital. The investigation revealed unlicensed surgeries facilitated by a network of mediators and medical professionals. Key figures, including two surgeons, remain at large. The case is now under CID investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:55 IST
  Country:
  • India

A major illegal kidney transplantation racket has been uncovered at a private hospital, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, police confirmed on Saturday. This followed a complaint filed by a health department official on January 21, thereafter leading to a collaborative investigation by the Rachakonda Commissionerate and the District Medical and Health Officer of Ranga Reddy district.

The crackdown targeted the hospital's administration at Saroor Nagar, suspected of performing unauthorized kidney transplants. During the operation, authorities found four individuals on the premises—two kidney donors from Tamil Nadu, and two recipients already under post-operative care. These individuals have since been moved to Gandhi Hospital for further treatment.

Among those arrested were two doctors, including the hospital's Managing Director, Dr. Sumanth, alongside five medical assistants. Two individuals were detained on January 23, with the rest taken into custody later. The operation's tentacles extend to two fugitive surgeons and three coordinators from Andhra Pradesh, according to police. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha has tasked the CID with a thorough probe, extending coordination with neighboring states.

