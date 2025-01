North Korea's Missile Test: A Show of Strategic Strength

On Saturday, North Korea carried out a strategic cruise missile test as reported by state media KCNA on Sunday.

Leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test, which involved missiles traveling 1,500 kilometers, showcasing enhanced military prowess. The missiles were described in the report as part of an 'important weapon system.'

Kim Jong Un stated that North Korea's defensive capabilities are being honed and pledged to persist in augmenting military strength to uphold peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)