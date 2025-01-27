Left Menu

Punjab's Healthcare Facilities Undergo Power and Safety Overhaul

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has mandated power supply and fire safety audits for medical facilities following a viral video exposing a power cut during surgery. New measures include UPS and generator requirements, as well as the formation of committees to ensure power continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:10 IST
In a decisive move, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has ordered comprehensive power supply and fire safety audits for all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. This directive follows a viral video from Patiala Hospital showing doctors completing a surgery amidst a sudden power cut, which ignited political backlash.

Announcing the audits during a meeting with civil surgeons and medical superintendents, Singh emphasized the need for uninterrupted power in critical units like operating theatres and emergency wards. Under the new guidelines, facilities must have a UPS power backup lasting at least 30 minutes, accompanied by a generator with ample fuel reserves.

Committees at district, sub-division, and hospital levels have been established to oversee the audits and ensure backup systems function effectively. Tasked with frequent visits, these committees will report on the preparedness of power systems, ensuring critical services continue unhindered during power outages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

