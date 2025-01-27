Punjab's Healthcare Facilities Undergo Power and Safety Overhaul

In a decisive move, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh has ordered comprehensive power supply and fire safety audits for all medical colleges and hospitals across the state. This directive follows a viral video from Patiala Hospital showing doctors completing a surgery amidst a sudden power cut, which ignited political backlash.

Announcing the audits during a meeting with civil surgeons and medical superintendents, Singh emphasized the need for uninterrupted power in critical units like operating theatres and emergency wards. Under the new guidelines, facilities must have a UPS power backup lasting at least 30 minutes, accompanied by a generator with ample fuel reserves.

Committees at district, sub-division, and hospital levels have been established to oversee the audits and ensure backup systems function effectively. Tasked with frequent visits, these committees will report on the preparedness of power systems, ensuring critical services continue unhindered during power outages.

