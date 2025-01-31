Left Menu

Miracle Journey: Liver Transplant from Goa to Indore

A liver transported from Goa to Indore via regular flight was successfully transplanted into a 67-year-old man, thanks to the generous organ donation by the late Ajay Giri, whose passing after a brain haemorrhage led to his family's life-saving decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:37 IST
Miracle Journey: Liver Transplant from Goa to Indore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable life-saving operation, a liver was transported from Goa to Indore and transplanted into a 67-year-old man, officials confirmed on Friday.

Ajay Giri, a 45-year-old resident of Goa, suffered a brain haemorrhage and was declared brain dead on January 29. His family chose to donate his organs posthumously, paving the way for this medical success.

The liver was flown to Indore from Goa via a regular flight on Thursday evening and was subsequently transplanted into the elderly patient in a private hospital. According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, the transplant recipient is recovering well, testament to this act of kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025