Miracle Journey: Liver Transplant from Goa to Indore
A liver transported from Goa to Indore via regular flight was successfully transplanted into a 67-year-old man, thanks to the generous organ donation by the late Ajay Giri, whose passing after a brain haemorrhage led to his family's life-saving decision.
In a remarkable life-saving operation, a liver was transported from Goa to Indore and transplanted into a 67-year-old man, officials confirmed on Friday.
Ajay Giri, a 45-year-old resident of Goa, suffered a brain haemorrhage and was declared brain dead on January 29. His family chose to donate his organs posthumously, paving the way for this medical success.
The liver was flown to Indore from Goa via a regular flight on Thursday evening and was subsequently transplanted into the elderly patient in a private hospital. According to Dr Sanjay Dixit, the transplant recipient is recovering well, testament to this act of kindness.
