Medicall 2025: The Future of Healthcare Equipment Showcased in Kolkata

Kolkata, West Bengal – India's foremost B2B event for medical equipment, Medicall, is set to take place at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan from February 15-17, 2025. Highlighting cutting-edge medical technology, the fair is an essential platform for healthcare professionals and industry leaders.

The 40th edition of Medicall will host over 350 exhibitors and showcase over 100,000 products and services, focusing on comprehensive hospital needs. It aims to serve as a confluence for knowledge sharing and networking among healthcare professionals.

Medicall also offers seminars and workshops for hospital owners focusing on various topics such as efficient hospital management and digital marketing strategies. These sessions provide actionable strategies to enhance both operational effectiveness and patient care standards.

