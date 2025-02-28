Left Menu

AIIMS Highlights Urgency in Breast Cancer Awareness and Care

AIIMS discusses the rise in breast cancer cases, stressing early detection and post-recovery care. Recent technology aids identification, improving outcomes. Factors include genetics, age, and lifestyle. Post-surgery reconstruction is essential for psychological well-being. A multidisciplinary approach supports comprehensive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:36 IST
AIIMS Highlights Urgency in Breast Cancer Awareness and Care
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hosted a critical session addressing 'Breast Cancer Conditions', emphasizing the urgent need for early detection and effective post-recovery care.

Dr. Shivangi Shaha of AIIMS noted a significant increase in breast cancer cases among young Indian women over the past 25 years. Advances in technology now facilitate earlier detection, significantly improving treatment results.

The discussion covered essential factors contributing to breast cancer, including genetic predisposition, hormonal influences, and lifestyle choices, while underscoring the importance of post-surgery reconstruction for emotional well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025