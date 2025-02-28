AIIMS Highlights Urgency in Breast Cancer Awareness and Care
AIIMS discusses the rise in breast cancer cases, stressing early detection and post-recovery care. Recent technology aids identification, improving outcomes. Factors include genetics, age, and lifestyle. Post-surgery reconstruction is essential for psychological well-being. A multidisciplinary approach supports comprehensive care.
- Country:
- India
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hosted a critical session addressing 'Breast Cancer Conditions', emphasizing the urgent need for early detection and effective post-recovery care.
Dr. Shivangi Shaha of AIIMS noted a significant increase in breast cancer cases among young Indian women over the past 25 years. Advances in technology now facilitate earlier detection, significantly improving treatment results.
The discussion covered essential factors contributing to breast cancer, including genetic predisposition, hormonal influences, and lifestyle choices, while underscoring the importance of post-surgery reconstruction for emotional well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
