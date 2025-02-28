AIIMS Highlights Urgency in Breast Cancer Awareness and Care

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hosted a critical session addressing 'Breast Cancer Conditions', emphasizing the urgent need for early detection and effective post-recovery care.

Dr. Shivangi Shaha of AIIMS noted a significant increase in breast cancer cases among young Indian women over the past 25 years. Advances in technology now facilitate earlier detection, significantly improving treatment results.

The discussion covered essential factors contributing to breast cancer, including genetic predisposition, hormonal influences, and lifestyle choices, while underscoring the importance of post-surgery reconstruction for emotional well-being.

