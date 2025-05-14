UN Slams Israel's Aid Plan for Gaza, Citing Humanitarian Concerns

In a sharp rebuke, United Nations aid chief Tom Fletcher has denounced an Israel-proposed and US-endorsed plan for aid distribution in Gaza, calling it a "fig leaf" meant to obscure further violence and displacement. Fletcher's remarks came during a session at the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Since early March, no humanitarian aid has reached the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the risk of starvation for nearly 500,000 people, representing a quarter of its population. Israel's recent proposal suggests that private firms should manage aid in Gaza's southern regions once an expanded military offensive is underway. This plan faces immense criticism for prioritizing political objectives over humanitarian needs.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong opposition to the Israeli model, stressing the importance of ensuring aid remains independent and impartial. Despite multiple meetings, a consensus remains elusive as the US and Israel work towards a plan that promises accountability and security. However, critics argue the framework could lead to further displacement and unnecessary control over essential humanitarian assistance.

