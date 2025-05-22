Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Overhauls Hospital Fire Safety Post Tragic Incident

Following the devastating fire at Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered the implementation of a panel's fire safety recommendations. These include mock drills and improved infrastructure to prevent future incidents.

Uttar Pradesh Overhauls Hospital Fire Safety Post Tragic Incident
In the wake of a catastrophic blaze at Lokbandhu Rajnarayan Combined Hospital, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has mandated the execution of crucial fire safety enhancements. This move comes after a comprehensive investigation committee proposed extensive safeguards to avert similar occurrences in the future.

The inferno, which occurred on April 14, resulted in the frantic evacuation of 200 patients and a high-level intervention from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ensuing report called for rigorous implementation of fire safety standards, advocating for regular drills, enhanced ventilation, and uncompromised evacuation pathways in all state hospitals.

Significant recommendations also comprise installing advanced fire alarms and ensuring meticulous electrical planning to mitigate risks. Charged with enforcing these protocols is the Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Services, as highlighted by Pathak's directive for uniform fire safety measures across Uttar Pradesh's healthcare facilities.

