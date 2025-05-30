Left Menu

France Enforces Smoke-Free Zones to Safeguard Youth

France will impose a smoking ban on beaches, parks, and near schools from July to protect children. Health Minister Catherine Vautrin announced that the ban will exclude cafe terraces and electronic cigarettes. Smoking in public in these areas will be prohibited to safeguard children’s health.

Paris | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:26 IST
  France

France is preparing to implement a nationwide smoking ban in public spaces frequented by children, reigning in a new era of smoke-free zones on beaches, parks, and near schools. Starting July, this initiative aims to protect young ones from the harms of tobacco exposure.

Health and Families Minister Catherine Vautrin emphasized the importance of these measures, stating that the new regulations will strictly prohibit smoking in various public areas including bus shelters and sports facilities. However, the ban notably exempts cafe terraces and electronic cigarettes.

According to the French Observatory for Drugs and Addictive Trends, smoking rates in France have reached historic lows, with less than a quarter of the adult population smoking daily. This move aligns with similar initiatives in other countries, furthering global efforts to minimize tobacco-related health risks.

